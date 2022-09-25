Field & Main Bank Invests $113,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. 6,830,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,209,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57.
Regions Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.
Regions Financial Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
