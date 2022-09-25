Field & Main Bank Invests $113,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. 6,830,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,209,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.