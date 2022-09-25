Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FITB opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.