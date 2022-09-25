First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,522,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,702,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,721,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $192.28. 1,168,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,570. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.78 and a 200-day moving average of $215.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

