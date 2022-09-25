First National Corp MA ADV Buys 219 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

IJH traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.32 and its 200-day moving average is $247.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

