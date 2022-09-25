First National Corp MA ADV Buys 533 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,758,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,303.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 375,524 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 465,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.63. 5,067,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,098. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

