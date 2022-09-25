First National Corp MA ADV Buys 63 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 19,795.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 413,333 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,286,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $20,194,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 479,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo stock traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.89. 326,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $165.50 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

