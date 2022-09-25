First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,612 shares during the period. Essential Utilities accounts for 1.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after acquiring an additional 449,065 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,686,000 after purchasing an additional 129,025 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. 1,146,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

