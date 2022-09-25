First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 5,858 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,109,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,074,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $378,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 43,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,955. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37.

