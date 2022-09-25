First National Corp MA ADV Purchases Shares of 6,435 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,520 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.86. 481,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,387. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

