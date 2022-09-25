First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Lowered by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01.

