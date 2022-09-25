First United Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 559.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 39,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.36. The company had a trading volume of 263,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,828. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.17.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

