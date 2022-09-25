First United Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.28. 1,168,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,570. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.