First United Bank & Trust Has $1.91 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after purchasing an additional 200,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $462,517,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,725,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

