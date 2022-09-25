First United Bank & Trust Sells 1,425 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 306.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 84,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 64,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $140.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,793. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.41 and a 200 day moving average of $155.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.60 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

