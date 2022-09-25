First United Bank & Trust Sells 200 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Blackstone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.2 %

Blackstone stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,475,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,279. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.25. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.