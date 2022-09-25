Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Fluent Price Performance

Fluent stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Fluent had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,198 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.