FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FormFactor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $26.19 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 258.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 20.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,975,000 after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

