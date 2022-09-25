Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) PT Lowered to $31.00

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Compass Point from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTAI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.63.

FTAI stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $177.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,592,000 after acquiring an additional 43,849 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 63,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

