FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FIP opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. FTAI Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.25.
FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile
