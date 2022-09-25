Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $2.86 Million in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF makes up about 2.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 1.00% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 116,179 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $43.07. 168,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $49.46.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.