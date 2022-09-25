Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $232,613,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $122,096,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,669.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after buying an additional 865,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $7.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.79. 3,227,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.72 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.21.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

