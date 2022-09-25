Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases New Stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 0.06% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 495,781 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,376,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UVXY traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. 142,115,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,967,242. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

