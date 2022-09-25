FUZE Token (FUZE) Market Capitalization Tops $8,916.46

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for about $11.90 or 0.00062491 BTC on popular exchanges. FUZE Token has a market cap of $8,916.46 and approximately $23,276.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011125 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070844 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10830384 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.79 or 0.00623926 BTC.
FUZE Token Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.