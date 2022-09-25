G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CL King dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $744.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

