G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $270,000.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of GTHX opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $531.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.17% and a negative net margin of 608.36%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 88,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 603,926 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
