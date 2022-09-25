G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $270,000.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GTHX opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $531.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.17% and a negative net margin of 608.36%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

GTHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 88,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 603,926 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.