Gains Associates (GAINS) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Gains Associates coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gains Associates has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $15,485.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gains Associates has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,975.72 or 0.99950651 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00060573 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011705 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005831 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Gains Associates Profile

Gains Associates (CRYPTO:GAINS) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Buying and Selling Gains Associates

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gains Associates should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gains Associates using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

