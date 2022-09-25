GAMEE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.69 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $39.69 million and $407,588.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s genesis date was March 19th, 2021. GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMEE’s official website is token.gamee.com.

GAMEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMEE is a gaming platform where users complete game missions, compete in tournaments and earn prizes for their activity. Its vision is to create an entertainment platform accessible to anyone, connecting gamers and game creators to recognize and reward gaming skill, effort and loyalty.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

