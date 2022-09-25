Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Gartner worth $24,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 25.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,660.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.06. 326,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,986. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.18. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

