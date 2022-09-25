Gas Price Tops $2.28 (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $31.77 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00012020 BTC on major exchanges.
About Gas
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 13,935,116 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
