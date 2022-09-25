GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GDS. Nomura lowered GDS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GDS from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GDS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GDS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.97.

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of GDS stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. GDS has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in GDS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after buying an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth $33,951,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in GDS by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,392,000 after buying an additional 658,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in GDS by 511.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 594,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

