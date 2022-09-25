General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 0.9% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,245,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.86.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $221.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

