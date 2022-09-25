Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.04. The company had a trading volume of 920,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

