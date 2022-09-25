Gifto Trading Up 1.1% This Week (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Gifto has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $19.79 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

