Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.9% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.86. 7,603,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,799,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

