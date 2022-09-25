GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $170,722.76 and $98.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,803.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00150720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00280857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00752490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00604102 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000948 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

