Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.77.
Gold Fields Stock Performance
Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.22. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $17.20.
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its stake in Gold Fields by 22.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,651,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after acquiring an additional 664,917 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $3,111,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $470,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $10,502,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
Featured Stories
