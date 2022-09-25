Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.77.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.22. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its stake in Gold Fields by 22.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,651,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after acquiring an additional 664,917 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $3,111,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $470,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $10,502,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.