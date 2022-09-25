Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 591,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

