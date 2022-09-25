Gorilla Diamond Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (GORILLA)

Gorilla Diamond (GORILLA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Gorilla Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Gorilla Diamond has a total market cap of $870,238.00 and approximately $17,908.00 worth of Gorilla Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gorilla Diamond has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gorilla Diamond alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gorilla Diamond Coin Profile

Gorilla Diamond’s genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Gorilla Diamond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Gorilla Diamond’s official Twitter account is @GorillaDiamondT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gorilla Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/GorillaDiamondInc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gorilla Diamond is www.gorilladiamond.com.

Gorilla Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gorilla Diamond is creating a peer-to-peer marketplace called the Diamond Service Market (DSM). Investors earn a 6% reflection for holding $GDT, and are automatically enrolled in additional transaction reflections occurring from all sales through Gorilla Diamond Inc. Gorilla Diamond Token (GDT) is a cryptocurrency based on the Binance blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gorilla Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gorilla Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gorilla Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gorilla Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gorilla Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.