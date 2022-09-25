governance ZIL Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,372.00 (GZIL)

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, governance ZIL has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One governance ZIL coin can currently be bought for $9.96 or 0.00052671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. governance ZIL has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $9,372.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

governance ZIL Profile

The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. governance ZIL’s official website is www.zilliqa.com/staking. governance ZIL’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb.

governance ZIL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL.”

