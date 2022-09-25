Gpwm LLC Acquires 1,145 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.0% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $173.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

