Gravity Finance Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $659,915.66 and approximately $64.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,876.72 or 0.99999625 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00059875 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005686 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00065207 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2021. Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of "trust through consensus", the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper "

