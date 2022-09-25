Grin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $83,674.00 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $5.28 million and $83,674.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,931.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00151708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00283660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00746685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.69 or 0.00605828 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 84,962,483 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

