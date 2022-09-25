Haleon (LON:HLN) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HLN. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.45) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 321 ($3.88).

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 277.45 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61. The stock has a market cap of £25.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,849.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 276.05. Haleon has a 1-year low of GBX 241.17 ($2.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.40 ($4.08).

In other news, insider John Young bought 80,541 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51). Also, insider Dave Lewis bought 63,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61).

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

