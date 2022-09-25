Hamster Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $241,855.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s launch date was September 5th, 2021. Hamster’s total supply is 4,336,093,291,330,410 coins. Hamster’s official website is coinhamster.io. Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hamster

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Token is a de-centralized meme token which was created on BSC Network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

