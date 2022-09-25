Hanzo Inu (HNZO) Price Hits $0.0000

Hanzo Inu (HNZO) traded down 93.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Hanzo Inu has traded 92.9% lower against the dollar. One Hanzo Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hanzo Inu has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $94,343.00 worth of Hanzo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hanzo Inu Coin Profile

Hanzo Inu launched on May 4th, 2021. Hanzo Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Hanzo Inu’s official Twitter account is @hanzoinutoken?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hanzo Inu’s official website is hanzoinu.finance.

Buying and Selling Hanzo Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanzo Inu is a deflationary social token that also rewards holders through ARF. Holders earn more tokens just by holding. Holders also have the opportunity to participate in exclusive events such as games and contests and have the chance to win prizes in the forms of NFTs, ETH, USDT, airdrops and merchandise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hanzo Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hanzo Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hanzo Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

