Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,426 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

