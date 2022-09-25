Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.84.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.98. 3,100,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,838. The company has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.42. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $256.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

