Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 135 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.15. 1,914,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,336. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.97.

