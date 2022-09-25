Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,884 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,412. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.89 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average is $123.44.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.