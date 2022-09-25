Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $697.33. 815,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,121. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $626.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

